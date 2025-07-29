Pole 'arcing and burning' after Mosgiel crash

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Emergency services in Mosgiel warned a crashed driver to stay put after seeing "arcing and burning" from a light pole.

Firefighters had to wait for the power company to arrive before helping the driver this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said the driver was not trapped but was advised to stay in the vehicle after a car crashed into a light pole in Gordon Rd about 9.35am.

The light pole that was struck was "on a lean" and emergency services crews saw "arcing and burning" coming from the base of the pole.

"There was a delay until the power had been isolated, because there's a risk there for anyone trying to free the person, they could get electrocuted," the spokesman said.

Once power crews turned up and isolated the power fire crews helped the driver from the vehicle and handed them over to ambulance crews to be treated for minor injuries, he said.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to the crash in Gordon Rd, Mosgiel, about 9.35am.

The road was partially blocked as a result of the crash, she said.

NZTA said the northbound land of the road was closed between Mure St and Ayr St.

"Road users are advised to use an alternate route. Please note southbound remains open." - APL