Eco-warrior yells at strangers over harbour litter

A man having a meltdown over the state of Dunedin waterways was spoken to by police after screaming at people for not helping him clean up.

Members of the public called police yesterday after the 48-year-old man was seen yelling at strangers outside the railway station and in the wharf area, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

He was screaming that ‘‘nobody wants to do anything about all the rubbish being thrown into the waterways’’.

Police spoke to the man after finding him in Kitchener St about 8am.

He told officers he was ‘‘very passionate about the environment, was sick of tourists throwing their rubbish everywhere and was yelling at people as nobody was helping him pick it up,’’ Sgt Lee said.

Police gave the man prevention advice and spoke to him about his behaviour towards members of the public.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz