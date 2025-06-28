Bringing light to darkest nights

A glowing dragon exhales a smoke cloud over visitors eagerly waiting to be let into the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival at First Church last night. PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN

A fire-breathing dragon, a playful moa and giant butterflies were just some of the glowing creatures on display at the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival last night.

Carnival event manager Xanthe Naylor said the festival was expecting about 4000 people yesterday evening and another 4000 people tonight at First Church despite the poor weather.

"I think Dunedin can battle a little drizzle, we’re pretty used to it."

Miguel Weaver in a moa costume plays with Lucas Pearce, 4, while his mother Lauren watches.

The festival was held in middle of winter to "bring light into the darkest time of the year".

"It’s cold and wet and raining and you just need something to go out and inspire you.

"It brings the community together and brings warmth and magic into the centre of the city."

The event included lots of roaming performers and glowing displays of mystical creatures handmade by local artists.

First Church transformed into the "fluttering meadows" as visitors watch a performance.

The lanterns were designed to withstand the rain.

The crowd could either huddle around a brazier or walk through the church where there were performances at the altar and a butterfly house display called the "fluttering meadows".

Dunedin resident Lauren Pearce brought her son Lucas to the carnival and said it was very exciting.

It was her family’s first time at the event and they were looking forward to exploring all of the displays and trying some of the food on offer.

