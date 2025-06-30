Revealed: How much supermarket prices have risen since 2022

Photo: RNZ

Whether it is a block of butter or cheese, a kilogram of mince, a dozen eggs or a cooked chook, food prices have gone up rapidly.

The latest Stats NZ figures show in the past 12 months food prices have gone up 4.4 percent - the highest increase since December 2023.

Over the last three years Checkpoint has been tracking a weekly shop from the same suburb at a Woolworths and Pak'nSave supermarket to see just how much things have gone up at the checkout.

Some of the results are more eye-watering than mouthwatering.

For over three years, Checkpoint has been tracking the cost of 36 items likely to be in a household's trolley.

In May 2022, our first shop at Woolworths Greenlane cost us $238 dollars and $217 at Pak'nSave Royal Oak.

Today, those same items at Woolworths have shot up to $305 dollars - an extra $67 dollars at the checkout. Pak'nSave our shop, now set us back $270, an extra $53 dollars.

Compared to our 2022 shop, seasonal vegetables like carrots and cabbage were cheaper. Other items that had come down slightly or stayed the same were Watties baked beans, plain flour, Mightyfresh wheatmeal toast bread and diced tomatoes.

But they were mostly exceptions, most of the items on the shopping list cost more.

Some shoppers told Checkpoint they have noticed an increase on some items in particular.

"Olive oil is really expensive and eggs," said one shopper. "Dairy items I've noticed but even just general fresh fruit and vege."

Others said meat was on the list.

Unsurprisingly, dairy had one of the biggest jumps.

At both supermarkets you still could not get a 1kg block of cheese for $10 or less. Though 1kg is now $1 dollar cheaper at Woolworths for $12.49. At Pak'nSave a 1kg block stayed much the same at $11.89.

Two litres of standard blue top milk were sitting at just under $5 at both supermarkets.

In 2022, a 500g block of Woolworths-branded butter cost $5.80, now a whopping $8.50. At Pak'nSave it was a similar story, in 2022 it was $5.70 for a Pams 500g block, now $8.30.

One shopper said their family uses a lot of butter and they were feeling the pinch, "It's been absolutely ridiculous it's almost $10."

Others said they bought butter in bulk from Costco to save money "to buy cheaper New Zealand butter in bulk and freeze it rather than buying at the supermarkets."

A 50 box of Twining's Earl Grey tea more than doubled in price at Pak'nSave to $7.89.

As for a dozen barn eggs, those more than doubled at Pak'nSave to $9.59 and $9.50 at Woolworths.

The humble beef mince now not so humble at 1kg used to cost $11.99 at Pak'nSave, now $18.99. At Countdown, it was up from $14.90 in 2022 to $23.80 now.

For some, it is now a luxury among other items they are going without.

"Probably meat products and dairy," said one shopper.

Others were also leaving those products on the shelves and opting for a butter "blend" and no brand versions.

One man said snacks were off the shopping list. "Snack bars and extra things you'd put into kids lunches."

One woman said she had left her broccoli and cauliflower out of the shop.

Washing and toiletry products also came out far more expensive.

Four kilograms of Persil sensitive washing powder was $22 at both supermarkets in 2022, now an extra $13 at Woolworths and $6.50 more at Pak'nSave.

Huggies size 3 nappies were an extra $10 at Pak'nSave and a litre of Palmolive body wash was an extra $5 at Woolworths.

For those advising to stock up on staples or frozen to cut costs, rice, noodles, sugar and frozen vegetables - all more expensive.