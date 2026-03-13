Call to work from home over rising fuel prices

PSA National Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons. Photo: RNZ

The government is being asked to let the public sector work from home where possible in the face of rising fuel prices - and some private employers are considering what support could be offered.

Petrol prices have increased rapidly in recent weeks as war in the Middle East put pressure on oil supplies.

Some countries including Vietnam and Thailand have urged people to work from home to save fuel.

Public Sector Association national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons believes the New Zealand Government should do the same.

"We're calling on the New Zealand government to take note of these overseas examples and also encourage public sector workers in New Zealand to work from home.

"Working from home in this environment has lots of benefits. It will reduce the demand on fuel. It will mean more workers are able to get by and don't suffer the shock of increased petrol prices."

The union spokesperson said 91 octane fuel had reached $3 a litre in some places and many people were struggling to get by.

"Government could easily indicate to the public sector that more workers should work from home and it would overnight have a difference for those people."

In the private sector, ANZ said its flexible work policy offered options for employees, giving the majority the ability to work remotely up to 50% of their time.

"We understand flexibility doesn't mean the same thing for everyone and flexible arrangements will vary depending on the employee's role, what part of the business they work in, where they are, personal circumstances, and available technology," a spokesperson said.

"ANZ staff who need extra assistance can talk to their manager about short-term support options which may be available to them."

Woolworths said it was monitoring the situation but operating as usual at this stage.

Dairy giant Fonterra said it offered flexible working arrangements for office-based roles and encouraged employees to have an open discussion with their manager about their situation, if required.

Employers and Manufacturers Association head of advocacy Alan McDonald said it was likely to be considered by more employers if prices rose significantly further, or the situation continued for longer.

Employment lawyers said even those whose employers were not openly offering work from home solutions could request it if they were feeling budget pressure.

"You can always ask," said Alastair Espie, at Duncan Cotterill. "The question is whether they have to say yes and the starting point will be they probably don't necessarily have to.

"If your contract says your place of work is the employer's premises or offices or site or whatever, then any deviation from that would need to be by agreement.

"If the employer says no, you can look at making, say, a formal flexible working request. But that's a sort of a longer process and it's not necessarily just going to solve it on a day-to-day basis in the short term."

Alison Maelzer, a partner at Hesketh Henry, said a formal flexible working application was a more structured way of making a request, and there was a framework within which an employer must consider it.

"Many employers and employees will prefer to have a more informal conversation, at least in the first instance. Obviously, working from home will not be possible for all employees, in all roles.

"However, where a request can be accommodated, this may help employers with retention, employee engagement, and productivity."