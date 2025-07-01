75 young thespians amaze in gang show

Riley Verhoef, 16, of Dunedin, and Lily Newcombe, 16, of Dunback — and the cast of the Otago Gang Show 2025 -- rehearse at the Mayfair Theatre ahead of this week's opening night. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

I was invited to attend the final dress rehearsal of the Gang Show in the Mayfair Theatre last Sunday.

I always enjoy the bi-annual Gang Show productions which give large casts of enthusiastic young people the opportunity to entertain with singing and acting, developing confidence in performing and self-esteem that astounds most parents and friends in the audience.

This year with a performing cast of 75 girl guides and scouts from Otago and Southland, co-producers Noel and Sue Walker have crafted a musical comedy show entitled An Amazing Race.

The show is based loosely on the popular TV series of the same title, with songs, skits and some corny humour from countries visited.

Musical director Ivan Graham maintained a well-paced show accompanied by a ten-piece ensemble (musical arrangements Linda Hodge, chorus manager Christine Veltman), visiting countries encountered by the teams racing to find clues and be first home.

Various choreography to match was devised by Mhairi Rowbotton and Olivia Larkins.

Throughout the journey two TV announcers, one intentionally bungling and hopeless, advanced the plot for listeners at home.

Outstanding projected backdrops (Ben Caton), props and colourful costumes (Dawn New and Kath Morgan) highlighted every change of scene.

Maintaining fast orderly backstage costume-changing discipline must have been frantic at times for stage manager Stephen Manning, properties Emma Rooney, makeup Catie Hodge and 27 dressers.

The teams began their adventures backed by familiar Octagon backdrops. One team was upgraded for their first flight with very dubious cockpit dialogue (playing I Spy) and antics.

Arrival in France gave opportunity for Paris nightlife scenes with dancers, before progressing to Norway, the Caribbean with pirates, Egypt with pyramid antics, London, America, Australia, then back to a flag-bedecked Octagon to celebrate the winners, who give the $100,000 prize money to fund the new Dunedin hospital.

The jubilant traditional entire cast singing Riding Along on the Crest of a Wave always brings a lump to the throat. An Amazing Race opens tonight and continues until Saturday.