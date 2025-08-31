Auckland schools dominate Big Sing

The finale of this year's Big Sing secondary schools' competition in Dunedin has come to a close, with choirs from Auckland taking the top awards.

Twenty-four high school choirs from eight cities competed, and six Auckland choirs won gold awards last night.

They were: Cantare from Westlake Girls' High School, Fortissimo from Dilworth School, St Cecilia Singers from Auckland Diocesan School for Girls, Voicemale from Westlake Boys' High School and Choralation from Westlake Boys and Girls Schools.

Voicemale also won the audience impact award, for the banjo-fuelled number An Old-fashioned Song from the musical Showing Off.

The prize for best performance of a te reo Māori song went to the all-female choir Leonessa from Takapuna Grammar.

The Big Sing has been taking place for over 30 years and is New Zealand's largest choral event.

This year's finale was held in Dunedin at the Town Hall.