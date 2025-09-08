Fugitive father Tom Phillips shot dead by police, officer wounded

The back entrance service lane to the PGG Wrightson store in Piopio. Photo: Natalie Akoorie / RNZ

Fugitive Waikato father Tom Phillips has been killed after allegedly ram-raiding a building in Piopio.

Phillips is dead and a police officer was shot in the incident in the early hours of Monday morning. A second person is also in custody.

The shooting took place at PGG Wrightson in Piopio, near the area where police have been searching for fugitive Marokopa father Tom Phillips and his children.

Phillips and his children have been missing for almost four years, despite several reported sightings.

It was earlier reported police were responding to a "serious incident" in western Waikato.

Phillips and his children were reported missing in December 2021.

Police commissioner Richard Chambers is set to provide more details about what happened.

But he said acting deputy commissioner Jill Rogers had travelled to the scene and would speak to reporters at 11am on Monday.

The stand-up will be held in central Hamilton.

Stuff reported Chambers had confirmed the details of the incident to staff.

The report said he acknowledged the confrontation and the officer who was shot was in a serious condition, although they were conscious and talking to fellow officers.

A resident in Marokopa said they cannot get out of the settlement because the road is closed. She was unable to get to work this morning.

A resident on Te Anga Rd in Waitomo said they heard a helicopter overhead about 4am going "low and fast".

(Clockwise from top left) Tom Phillips, Jayda Phillips, Ember Phillips and Maverick Callam-Phillips have been missing since December 2021. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

The resident was located about 20 minutes away from Marokopa.

Staff at the nearby Piripiri School on Te Anga Rd said it had not been contacted by police or the Ministry of Education to indicate they would be affected by the incident.

Staff understood there was a road closure and some traffic was being detoured.

Asked if the incident was related to Phillips, the police media team said they did not have any further details beyond what they had issued at this stage.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he has been briefed on the situation in Waikato, but he was leaving it up to police to provide updates.

Otorohanga District Mayor Max Baxter told The New Zealand Herald he was “getting the feeling” the incident was related to Phillips. But he said he knew nothing more than what police had provided in their update this morning.

Phillips' sister says he is dead

The sister of fugitive Marokopa father Tom Phillips has confirmed he was killed in the police incident in Piopio early this morning.

Rozzi Phillips confirmed the death of her brother but declined to comment further.

It's understood a second person fled the scene of the burglary on a quad bike.

Statement from mother of Phillips' children

The mother of the three children, known as Cat, has shared a statement with RNZ's Mata Reports.

She says the events this morning have brought up a wave of complex emotions.

"We are deeply relieved that for our tamariki this ordeal has come to an end. They have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care."

"At the same time, we are saddened by how events unfolded today. Our hope has always been that the children could be returned in a peaceful and safe way for everyone involved.

"We express our deepest aroha to the police officer who was injured in the line of duty.

"We also extend our aroha to those in the community who have been affected, and our heartfelt gratitude to the many people who have supported us over these past four years. Your compassion has sustained us.

"As a whānau, we are now attempting to work in cooperation with the relevant government agencies to support the safe return and reconnection of our tamariki. They have endured a long and difficult journey, and we ask for privacy as we help them adjust and reintegrate into a stable and loving environment."

Tom Phillips' alleged ram-raid

Phillips allegedly ram-raided a building in Piopio's main street before the fatal shooting, The Waikato Times reported.

A worker at a local bakery said officers have set up a police cordon outside PGG Wrightson in Piopio.

The PGG Wrightson store in Piopio has been cordoned off. Photo: Natalie Akoorie / RNZ

PGG Wrightson in Piopio has confirmed a shootout between police and a suspected burglar happened at its store.

Chief executive Stephen Guerin told RNZ a person broke into the store at 3.30am on Monday.

No staff were inside at the time.

He says police have full control of the scene and no staff are being allowed inside.

On social media, PGG Wrightson confirmed the store was closed but hoped to be able to open later today.