Monday, 5 January 2026

Bomb squad called to Fendalton street

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A Christchurch street was cordoned off on Monday morning after the bomb squad was called to an "item of concern".

    A police spokesperson said officers were sent to St Barnabas Lane in Fendalton about 8.45am.

    It is understood the item found was a hand grenade.

    "There is not believed to be any immediate threat or danger," the spokesperson said.

    The NZ Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the incident.

    -Allied Media