Burglar reported shot dead near Phillips search area

Photo: Getty Images

A suspected burglar has been shot dead by a police officer in Waikato this morning, it is understood.

RNZ reported the officer was shot and is in a serious condition, but the burglar had been shot dead.

A second person was in custody.

It was earlier reported police were responding to a "serious incident" in western Waikato, near the area where police were searching for fugitive Marokopa father Tom Phillips.

Phillips and his children had been missing since December 2021.

Police commissioner Richard Chambers was giving few details of what happened.

But he said acting deputy commissioner Jill Rogers was travelling there, and would speak to reporters later in the morning.

Stuff is reporting Chambers had confirmed the details of the incident to staff.

The report said he acknowledged the confrontation, and the officer that was shot was in a serious condition, although was conscious and talking to fellow officers.

A resident in Marokopa said they cannot get out of the settlement because the road is closed, she was unable to get to work this morning.

A resident on Te Anga Rd in Waitomo said they'd heard a helicopter overhead about 4am going "low and fast".

They are located about 20 minutes away from Marokopa.

A school on Te Anga Rd, Piripiri School, said it hadn't been contacted by police or the Ministry of Education that would indicate that they would be affected by the incident.

Staff understood there was a road closure and some traffic was being detoured.

Asked if the incident was related to Phillips, the police media team said they did not have any further details beyond what they had issued at this stage.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he's been briefed on the situation in Waikato, but he was leaving it to police to update.

Mayor of the Otorohanga District Max Baxter told The New Zealand Herald he was “getting the feeling” the incident was related to Phillips, but knew nothing more than what police had provided in their update this morning.