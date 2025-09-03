Split Enz to reform for Christchurch festival

Split Enz. Photo: Supplied

The line-up for the Electric Avenue festival in Christchurch next year has been announced.

Iconic New Zealand band Split Enz will re-form at the two-day event, which will be held at Hagley Park on Friday, February 27, and Saturday, February 28. 2026.

The exclusive performance will mark the band's 50th anniversary and almost 20 years since they last performed together.

"This is the most historic booking we’ve ever made - it goes far beyond ‘just another headliner’," said Electric Avenue director Callam Mitchell.

"It’s going to be a cultural landmark event of epic proportions."

Photo: Electric Avenue / Facebook

Other acts will include international electronic superstar Dom Dolla who has been commanding main stages at Coachella, Creamfields and Lollapalooza this year.

"On the numbers, Dom Dolla is arguably the hottest DJ on the planet at the moment and he’s now a stadium artist in many territories around the world," Mitchell said.

With many of the internationals performing exclusive New Zealand shows, the 50-plus act line-up will also feature pop artist Kesha, drum & bass group Pendulum, UK band The Streets, British acts Basement Jaxx and Leftfield, UK chart-topper Becky Hill, plus two breakout stars at Coachella this year - Sammy Virji and Disco Lines.

They will be joined by Norwegian electronic innovators Röyksopp and the genre-bending Sudan Archives.

Drum and bass group Pendulum will be performing with their full live band.

Originally from Australia, they’ve just released their first album in 15 years, attracting widespread acclaim.

Basement Jaxx will also be performing their live show, with dancers, vocalists, percussionists and even dancing gorillas.

"Their stage-show is a chaotic carnival of colour and is the first time in many years the full live performance has been back on the road globally," Mitchell said.

With an expanded site and the addition of a second main outdoor stage, Electric Avenue 2026 is on track to host 45,000 people a day.

Friday line-up

SPLIT ENZ

Becky Hill • Sammy Virji • Basement Jaxx Live • The Streets L.A.B • Disco Lines • Supergroove • Maverick Sabre • Leisure Obongjayar • Drax Project • Sudan Archives • Corrella • Frank Booker Bret McKenzie & The State Highway Wonders • Dick Johnson & Ribera Frankie Venter • Mim Jensen • Tim Phin • Suune • Pool House • Kennedy • Dream.r

Saturday line-up

DOM DOLLA

Pendulum Live • Kesha • Ocean Alley • Royel Otis • Leftfield Peking Duk • Röyksopp DJ Set • Kora • Jalen Ngonda • Don West Fazerdaze • Dub FX & Tiki Taane • No Cigar • Flamingo Pier DJ Set • Sin & Brook Greg Churchill • Pirapus • There’s a Tuesday • Isaac Chambers & Dub Princess Danica Bryant • Goodwill • Ryan Salt • Pyre & Aragorn • Two Minds • Craiglist

Electric Avenue presale tickets will be available from noon on Wednesday, September 10. To register for the presales, go to forms.gle/FUQtf1RNQ91XgHM4A.