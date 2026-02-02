Latino star Bad Bunny takes top Grammy

Bad Bunny receives Album of the Year award for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos. Photo: Reuters

Bad Bunny, the Latino rap star whose forthcoming Super Bowl gig has ignited a culture wars controversy, has won the top Grammy prize - a first for a Spanish-language album, with Debí Tirar Más Fotos a celebration of his Puerto Rican roots.

The 31-year-old performer-producer edged out fellow megastars Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga on Sunday in what amounted to a three-way race to clinch his first album-of-the-year Grammy, considered the pinnacle of the music industry's highest honours.

"I want to dedicate this award to all the people who had to leave their homeland, their country to follow their dreams," he said in his acceptance speech, tapping into expressions of solidarity for immigrants evident throughout the show.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos, a musical tribute to Bad Bunny's Caribbean island homeland, marked his sixth studio set and was heavily favoured after winning the Latin Grammys' album of the year award in November.

Grammy recognition of Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, carried strong political overtones given his outspoken criticism of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sweeps ordered by United States President Donald Trump in cities across the country.

The singer-producer skipped the continental US on his recent concert tour, saying he feared federal immigration agents would show up to arrest his fans.

Lady Gaga kisses Carole King's hand at the red carpet. Gaga won two Grammys on the night. Photo: Reuters

The Grammy accolades also burnished his reputation ahead of a wider introduction to a mainstream English-speaking US audience next Sunday when he is due to headline the National Football League's Super Bowl halftime show.

His selection for one of the marquee live sports and entertainment events on US television has rankled some traditionalists, including Trump, who called it "absolutely ridiculous" and said he had never heard of Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny openly supported Trump's Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

"ICE out," he declared from the stage as he accepted the award for best Latin urban music album for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, one of five awards he received.

Opposition to Trump's deportation drive emerged as a recurring theme throughout the three-hour-plus live Grammy telecast, in which many attendees, including Justin Bieber, were seen sporting "ICE Out" buttons.

BEST NEW ARTIST OLIVIA DEAN

Olivia Dean won Best New Artist. Photo: Reuters

Accepting her award as best new artist, British soul-pop singer Olivia Dean paid tribute to a grandmother who immigrated to Britain from Guyana as a teenager seeking a new life.

"I must say I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant," she said, evoking cheers from the star-studded audience. "I am a product of bravery and I think those people deserve to be celebrated. We're nothing without each other."

Lamar, the chart-topping hip-hop sensation who led the field of Grammy contenders going into Sunday's show with nine nominations, came away with five awards, including best rap album for his latest studio set GNX and a shared award for record of the year for luther, his wistful duet with R&B singer-songwriter SZA.

The award for song of the year, honouring composers, went to Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell, for her hit single Wildflower.

Golden, the smash hit from the Netflix animated movie KPop Demon Hunters, made history during the non-televised portion of the awards when it was named best song written for visual media, marking the first time the KPop music genre has ever earned Grammy glory.

The song was performed in the film by a fictional band called HUNTR/X, voiced by real-life vocalists EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rein Ami.

Lady Gaga won Grammys for best pop vocal album with Mayhem, and best dance-pop recording for Abracadabra.

Trevor Noah returned to host the festivities for a sixth time, which he had said would be his last Grammys gig. The show aired live on the CBS network from the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, 79, achieved EGOT status - one of the rarest honours in the entertainment industry - after winning his first Grammy award for best music film for Music by John Williams, which he produced. EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Grammy winners are chosen by the roughly 15,000 voting members of the Recording Academy - industry peers including artists, songwriters, producers and engineers - whose ranks have been revamped over the past seven years to increase diversity.

About 1000 Latin Grammys voters became eligible to vote this year, and 73% of members have joined since 2019.