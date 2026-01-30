Records tumble as extreme heat grips Australia

The South Australian town of Marree was the hottest spot on the planet for a day, according to online world temperatures site El Dorado Weather. Photo: Getty

More all-time temperature records have been smashed across Australia's interior as a climate change-fuelled heatwave grips the continent.

Some of the hottest temperatures included the outback South Australian town of Marree, where the mercury nudged 49.8C.

Roxby Downs recorded 49.6C, while Woomera hit 48.5C and Leigh Creek climbed to 48.2C - all temperatures never before seen.

Marree was the hottest spot on the planet for a day, according to online world temperatures site El Dorado Weather.

Australia also claimed all of the top 15 hottest spots in the world over the 24 hours to 8am on Thursday.

Senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said the blistering heat had broken dozens of temperature records across South Australia, NSW and Victoria over the course of a week.

He said what made this event more unusual was its longevity, which meant there was more time for heat to build up.

"This situation had a bit of a blocking pattern," the Bureau of Meteorology forecaster told AAP.

"So the heat has just sat over us and just kind of wobbled around the southeastern part of the country (with) no strong cold front to come in and clear it out."

Mr Narramore said the records that had been broken were multigenerational, with some having stood for a century.

"They're not just 10 or 20 years old, they're 30, 50, 80 and in some cases 100 years old," he said.

"A lot of the records have been similar to a heatwave back in 1939, so that's going back a long way."

Heatwave warnings remain in place for NSW, Victoria, Queensland, WA, SA, the ACT and NT on Friday.

Marree (49C), Port Augusta (49C), Roxby Downs (48C), Moomba (47C) and other east and northeast parts of SA were in for another doozy.

The mercury was also expected to get to 47C in Birdsville, 46C in Mildura, 45C in Broken Hill and 43C in Wagga Wagga.

Of the capitals, Adelaide (41C) and Canberra (40C) will face the brunt of the heat.

Mr Narramore said climate change was a contributing factor in the conditions.

"Obviously there is background warming so there's more energy and more heat in the atmosphere," he said.

"So when the systems align for these extreme scenarios, they are just a little bit warmer and last that little bit longer."

The severe to extreme conditions are forecast to ease for almost all parts of the country by Sunday, bringing an end to the so-called "heat dome".

But more heatwaves may be in store this summer, with the whole of February and March to come.

Mr Narramore said average temperatures in Australia were between one to one and a-half degrees higher than they were a century ago.

The federal government's National Climate Risk Assessment, released last September, projected that the number of severe heatwave days per year would double at 2C of warming and quadruple at 3C.

Heat-related deaths are projected to quintuple at 3C of warming.