Epstein files: New Andrew images prompt response from PM

Britain's Prince Andrew kneels over a female in a combination of images released by the Department of Justice as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Photos: U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that the former Prince Andrew should testify before a US congressional committee, following new revelations about Andrew's links to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

New files related to Epstein published by the US justice department on Friday included emails that showed King Charles's brother maintaining regular contact with Epstein for more than two years after he was found guilty of child sex crimes.

The files also include pictures appearing to show Andrew crouching over and touching the waist of an unidentified woman lying on the floor. Her face was blacked out in the redacted images.

The king stripped his brother of his title of prince and evicted him from his mansion in the grounds of Windsor Castle in November, in the wake of previous revelations about his links with Epstein.

ANDREW HAD DENIED MAINTAINING RELATIONSHIP AFTER EPSTEIN'S CONVICTION

The former prince, 65, now uses the family name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He has denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and had previously denied maintaining ties with the financier after Epstein's 2008 conviction, apart from a 2010 visit to New York to end their relationship.

He did not reply to a Reuters request for comment on the latest revelations. Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Starmer, speaking to reporters on the plane to Japan after a four-day visit to China, said the former prince should appear before US lawmakers to explain everything he knows about Epstein to help his victims.

"Anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that,” Starmer said. "You can’t be victim centred if you’re not prepared to do that."

In November, members of a US congressional committee investigating the Epstein case intensified their calls for Andrew to answer questions.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He was jailed in 2008 for soliciting paid sex from a minor.

The files show Andrew maintained regular contact with Epstein after his conviction, including discussing potential business deals and social meetings.

In several emails, Epstein and Andrew discuss women that the financier proposes to put in touch with the prince. In one email, Epstein offered to bring three women to Buckingham Palace.