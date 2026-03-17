Presidents shouldn't have learning disabilities: Trump

California Governor Gavin Newsom.

President Donald Trump. Photos: Reuters

US President Donald Trump says presidents should not have learning disabilities, doubling down on remarks aimed at California Governor Gavin Newsom in recent days.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump on Monday cited Newsom’s public discussion of his dyslexia, a learning disability, and suggested such conditions should disqualify someone from the presidency.

Newsom is seen as a potential Democratic presidential candidate in the 2028 election and often trades barbs with the president, who has nicknamed the Californian "Newscum."

"Gavin Newscum has admitted that he is a - that he has learning disabilities," Trump told reporters.

"Honestly, I'm all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president. I don't want - I think a president should not have learning disabilities, okay?" Trump said.

"And I know it's highly controversial to say such a horrible thing - the president of the United States. Gavin Newscum admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia, everything about him is dumb."

The remarks marked at least the third time in recent days that Trump has targeted Newsom over his dyslexia, which the governor has discussed in interviews and in his book.

At a February conversation with the mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, Newsom discussed his lower SAT score for college. He said he does not read speeches as governor due to his dyslexia, a learning disability that is defined by difficulties in word reading or spelling that involve accuracy and speed, according to the International Dyslexia Association.

Trump made similar comments on Friday in an interview with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade.

"He admitted he had learning disabilities. Somebody said, 'Well, what's wrong with that?' I said, 'That's okay, but not for the president,'" Trump said in the interview. "Presidents can't have a learning disability. If you have that, that's not a good thing."

Newsom's team did not immediately respond to Trump's latest comment on Monday.

After Trump last week referred online to Newsom as “a cognitive mess,” the governor responded in a social media post saying: "I spoke about my dyslexia. I know that’s hard for a brain-dead moron who bombs children and protects paedophiles to understand."