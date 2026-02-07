Obituary: Steve Cropper, musician

American guitarist Steve Cropper playing a Fender Telecaster guitar on stage, circa 1990. Photo: Getty Images

Steve Cropper was a lean, soulful guitarist and songwriter who helped anchor the celebrated Memphis backing band Booker T and the MG’s at Stax Records and co-wrote the classics Green Onions, (Sittin’ on) the Dock of the Bay and In the Midnight Hour.

He was not known for flashy playing, but his spare, catchy licks and solid rhythm chops helped define Memphis soul music.

At a time when it was common for white musicians to co-opt the work of black artists and make more money from their songs, Cropper was that rare white artist willing to keep a lower profile and collaborate.

Cropper was immortalised in the 1967 smash Soul Man, recorded by Sam & Dave. Midway, singer Sam Moore calls out "Play it, Steve!" as Cropper pulls off a tight, ringing riff, a slide sound that Cropper used a Zippo lighter to create. The exchange was re-enacted in the late 1970s when Cropper joined the John Belushi-Dan Aykroyd act The Blues Brothers.

Cropper was born near Dora, Missouri, but his family moved to Memphis when he was 9. He got his first mail-order guitar at age 14 and began playing in bands two years later. Rolling Stone magazine ranked Cropper 39th on its 100 greatest guitarists list; in 2005 he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Two years later he received a Grammy for lifetime achievement. He died on December 3, aged 84. — Agencies/Allied Media