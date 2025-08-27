Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce are engaged to be married, the couple announced on social media.

In a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, the pair wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," along with photos showing the Kansas City Chiefs player proposing to Swift.

Photos showed the American couple in a garden of pink and white flowers. A snippet of Swift's song So High School played in the background of the post.

The engagement was welcomed on social media, with more than 19 million likes on the Instagram post in less than 20 minutes. The NFL offered congratulations.

No wedding date was announced.

Image: Taylor Swift via Instagram/via Reuters

Swift has won 14 Grammys, including an unparalleled four album of the year trophies. Kelce is a tight end who has helped the Chiefs win three Super Bowls and made his career catching passes from star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Swift and Kelce are both 35.

The two started dating in 2023 after the singer performed at Arrowhead Stadium - home of Kelce's Chiefs. He explained on the "New Heights" podcast at the time that he was disappointed not to have a chance to meet her and give her his phone number at the show.

Swift said she was charmed by the public declaration of interest. The gesture made her feel like she was "in an '80s John Hughes movie, and he was just like, standing outside of my window with a boombox and being like, 'I want to date you,'" she said on a recent "New Heights" episode.

COUPLE WENT PUBLIC AT CHIEFS GAME

Swift said she thought, "If this guy isn't crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager."

She told Time magazine that the pair began "hanging out" after she heard his comments. Their relationship became public when she appeared at a Chiefs game to cheer on Kelce in September 2023.

Image: Taylor Swift via Instagram/via Reuters

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," Swift told Time. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."

The singer appeared at several Chiefs games and sparked some criticism from NFL fans that TV networks showed her on camera too often and drew attention away from the game.

The couple celebrate after Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl in 2024. Photo: Reuters

Kelce attended several stops on Swift's record-setting Eras Tour, which grossed more than $US2 billion ($NZ3.4 billion).

Swift this month announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, on "New Heights," which Kelce hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The singer has often written songs about relationship troubles.

She said her upcoming Showgirl album, set for release on October 3, will be joyful because "life is more upbeat."

Congratulations on the engagement flowed from fans, sports leagues, and friends of the couple.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, wrote on social media: "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two."

Some companies acknowledged the milestone. Google added an on-screen shower of confetti when people searched for Swift by name. Buffalo Wild Wings, which has used Jason Kelce as a paid spokesperson, offered to cater the wedding.

US President Donald Trump, who tweeted "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT" in September 2024, told reporters, "I wish them a lot of luck" when asked about the engagement.

"I think he's a great player, I think he's a great guy, and I think that she's a terrific person," Trump said on Tuesday.