Second night of Midwinter Carnival cancelled

A glowing dragon exhales a smoke cloud over visitors eagerly waiting to be let into the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival at First Church on Friday night. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Organisers of the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival have had to cancel the second night of the event due to bad weather.

The theme of the festival this year is Wings of Wonder and First Church was transformed into a glowing display of everything fantastical and winged on Friday night.

New Zealand native birds, mythical creatures soaring in the sky and small critters including the classic butterfly were featured.

Coastal Dunedin bore the brunt of heavy rain overnight on Friday - approximately 25-50mm of rain fell, the Otago Regional Council said, and a further 20-30mm was forecast for today.

A spokesman for Midwinter Carnival said it was a difficult decision to cancel Saturday's event especially after the ‘‘magic and joy’’ of last night, but the safety and wellbeing of the audience, performers and crew had to come first.

Ticket refunds were not available because the event was called off due to extreme weather.

‘‘As a not-for-profit charitable trust, the Midwinter Carnival must still meet the full cost of delivering the event, including infrastructure, staffing, artist fees and materials.’’

Despite not being able to put on a second night, the Midwinter Carnival was proud what was delivered on Friday.

‘‘We're proud of what was achieved and so grateful for the magic we did get to share together.’’

- APL