Award-winning uni employee investigated for fraud

PHOTO: ODT FILES

An award-winning University of Otago staff member is being investigated for fraud.

A university spokeswoman said the staff member was no longer employed by the university,

"For privacy reasons we are unable to provide any further information."

The Otago Daily Times understands the man is being investigated by police over alleged defrauding the university.

Details about the man's employment, including a news article about him receiving an award for his work, have been wiped from the university's website.