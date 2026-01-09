Dunedin eviction sparks door kicking and throat-cutting threats

Police were called after a man was given the notice to leave his High St accommodation. Photo: Google Maps

A Dunedin man evicted from his room in a shared house allegedly threatened to ‘‘cut’’ his housemates' throats after being given a deadline of a day to clear out.

The 31-year-old man was given notice to leave his High St accommodation yesterday morning due to his previous bad behaviour, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

By 8.45pm, police were called to the address when the man attempted to kick down other residents' doors while allegedly screaming threats.

Snr Sgt Bond said the man was shouting that he did not have a knife on him, because if he did, "he was going to cut their throats’’.

While being placed under arrest, the man resisted officers, however was eventually taken back to the station.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court this morning charged with resisting arrest and behaving threateningly.

