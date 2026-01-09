AA convention to mark 80th

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Alcoholics Anonymous will mark 80 years in New Zealand with a national convention in Dunedin this month.

"This convention is about celebrating recovery and reminding people that help is available," a spokesperson said.

It would bring together members from across New Zealand, along with international visitors, "to celebrate sobriety, share experience, strength and hope".

Alcoholics Anonymous is a voluntary fellowship of people who share a goal of staying sober and assisting others to achieve sobriety.

It is known for its 12-step programme aimed at helping people acknowledge addiction, seek personal accountability and develop a connection with a "higher power".

It started in New Zealand in 1946 when Ian McEwan, then a patient at Ngawhatu Psychiatric Hospital in Nelson, saw an advertisement in Reader’s Digest and wrote to Alcoholics Anonymous in New York requesting a copy of the book Alcoholics Anonymous.

After reading the book and leaving hospital, Mr McEwan carried the AA message of recovery throughout New Zealand, speaking openly about alcoholism and the help that was available.

The three-day Alcoholics Anonymous 63rd national convention will be held at Otago Boys’ High School, starting on Friday next week.

It is to include an evening public meeting on Saturday, January 17.

The weekend is expected to include members sharing how they stayed sober and supported one another in recovery. — Allied Media