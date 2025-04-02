Exports of cherries hit record high volumes

Central Otago Fruit Growers Association chairman Kris Robb celebrates record cherry exports this season. PHOTO: SRL FILES

Cherry growers are celebrating exports reaching a record high this season.

Data from Stats NZ and Infometrics shows 5.07 million kg of cherries were exported for the 2024-25 season ending February, the highest export volume ever, easily beating the next largest year of 4.2m kg exported in 2017-18.

Central Otago Fruit Growers Association chairman Kris Robb, of Earnscleugh, said the record export was a "well-needed boost" for growers.

The cherry sector had experienced exponential growth since the 2017-18 season and it would have the potential to export more of the fruit in the future.

"There's still a lot of blocks to come into full production and I'd hope for bigger and better things in the years to come," Mr Robb said.

Annual average implied export prices for cherries rose slightly to $24.44 per kg in the latest season, Infometrics data shows.

There were significant costs to establish a cherry orchard and to pick, pack and airfreight the fruit.

"The export price is certainly where we need to be, as far as returns go, to make the industry sustainable," he said.

Taiwan remained the largest export market for New Zealand cherries, accounting for 46% of total exports in the year to February 2025.

"As growers, we've got to really respect that market and it's our responsibility to make sure that we're supplying very high quality products to it to sustain their appetite for New Zealand cherries."

Nine of the top ten countries taking New Zealand cherries were in Asia, accounting for 95.7% of exports.

China was the second-largest market, taking nearly 15%, down from 19% the prior season.

Although the total volume of cherries exported from New Zealand to China was broadly similar to last season.

"China is a lot more price sensitive than the Taiwanese market," Mr Robb said.

Vietnam was the third-largest export destination this season, taking nearly 11%.

The United States was the seventh-largest export destination for New Zealand cherries, taking 144,000kg, or 2.8%, of total cherry exports this season, up from 1.7% last season.

" I know the dollar certainly helped this year with making that a little bit more attractive," Mr Robb said.

Cherry growers were reflecting on what they have achieved this season and celebrating the successes, he said.

"The planning for next season starts now."

