Early Care Pays Off in the Paddock

Calving season is nearly here and if there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that having the right gear, advice, and support behind you makes all the difference. That’s where we come in.

Based right here in Otago, we’ve been backing rural businesses with solid advice, quality gear and genuine service for over 30 years.

The first few weeks of a calf’s life are absolutely crucial. A strong start doesn’t just mean a healthy calf, it sets the foundation for a productive, profitable animal long-term. Good nutrition, hygiene and animal healthcare during this early stage has a knock-on effect right through to weaning, first mating, and beyond.

We understand what’s at stake and our team is here to help you fine-tune your rearing system, so your calves don’t just survive, they thrive. Whether you're chasing fewer scours, better growth rates, or more consistent weaning weights, we’ll work with you to get the best result for your setup.

This season we’re once again teaming up with some of the best in the business, including AgriVantage and Animal Health Direct. These partnerships mean better access to proven products, expert support and competitive pricing across key lines like milk replacers, electrolytes, drenches, calf meal, metabolic support, and shed hygiene.

We also carry the practical kit that keeps your shed running smoothly, teat sprayers, feeders, protective gear, and the bits and bobs that always go missing when you need them most. If you’re looking to restock or upgrade before the rush hits, now’s the time. We’ve pulled it all together into one easy order form which you can download on our website www.agrispray.co.nz/successful-calf-rearing/

The bonus? Our team knows their way around the paddock and the shed. We’re not here to push products that don’t work - we’re farmers ourselves. We’ve tried what we sell and we’re happy to share what we’ve learned the hard way.

So, whether you’re a seasoned hand or running your first season solo, let’s make sure you’ve got everything you need lined up and ready to roll. Because while there’s plenty happening off-farm that you can’t control, what you can control is how well you’re set up when calving hits.

Give us a bell on 0800 006 268 and we’ll help get your herd sorted. Or swing by the Agrispray store at 51 Main South Road (SH1), East Taieri. You’ll find the gear, the advice, and the right people behind it.

At Agrispray we’ve got you covered.