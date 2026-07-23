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Rural Life Supplied Content

Rural Life Supplied ContentFebruary 11

Tehnos & Carboland - Southern Field Days 2026

Here’s what to expect at Southern Field Days. Meet Blaz Jelen from Carboland and Anton & Vera Kisovar from TEHNOS as they talk about what they do and what’s happening at their site (537) during the event.   
Rural Life Supplied ContentFebruary 11

Bennett Homes Limited - Southern Field Days 2026

Here’s what to expect at Southern Field Days. Meet Matt Randell from Bennett Homes Limited as he talks about what they do and what’s happening at their site (199B) during the event.   
Rural Life Supplied ContentFebruary 11

Ovis Management - Southern Field Days 2026

Here’s what to expect at Southern Field Days. Meet Michelle Simpson from Ovis Management as she talks about what they do and what’s happening at their site (A169) during the event.   
Rural Life Supplied ContentSeptember 1

Landpro Ltd: Helping Rural New Zealand Thrive

Landpro Ltd: Helping Rural New Zealand Thrive
Landpro Ltd: Helping Rural New Zealand Thrive
Rural Life Supplied ContentJuly 3

Early Care Pays Off in the Paddock

Calving season is nearly here and if there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that having the right gear, advice, and support behind you makes all the difference. That’s where we come in.Based right here in Otago, we’ve been backing rural businesses with solid advice, quality gear and genuine service for over 30 years.
Early Care Pays Off in the Paddock
Early Care Pays Off in the Paddock
Rural Life Supplied ContentDecember 17

South Otago A&P show

South Otago A&P show - Local businesses were there showing their products and services at the 2024 South Otago A&P Show in Balclutha.
Rural Life Supplied ContentDecember 10

Quality Central Otago Dairy Grazing Available

 
Quality Central Otago Dairy Grazing Available
Quality Central Otago Dairy Grazing Available
Rural Life Supplied ContentSeptember 17

Landpro Champions Rural Excellence in the South Island

Landpro Champions Rural Excellence in the South Island
Landpro Champions Rural Excellence in the South Island
Rural Life Supplied ContentSeptember 3

A new guard of fashion leaders bringing hope to the wool industry

The New Zealand Merino Company’s (NZM) Chief Customer Officer, Dave Maslen, says that new brands are putting ethical sourcing at the top of their shopping lists. 
A new guard of fashion leaders bringing hope to the wool industry
A new guard of fashion leaders bringing hope to the wool industry
Latest News
1
NationalJuly 23

Praying for return of religious works

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UPDATED
SouthlandJuly 23

SH99 closing again for serious crash investigation

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OtagoJuly 23

Snow buffs hoping to hit slopes and rinks

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Central OtagoJuly 23

'Sam effect': Donations for anti-mine group boosted

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North CanterburyJuly 23

Protest outside Parliament against plan to bulldoze Canterbury golf course