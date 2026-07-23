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Rural Life Supplied Content
Rural Life Supplied Content
February 11
Tehnos & Carboland - Southern Field Days 2026
Here’s what to expect at Southern Field Days. Meet Blaz Jelen from Carboland and Anton & Vera Kisovar from TEHNOS as they talk about what they do and what’s happening at their site (537) during the event.
Rural Life Supplied Content
February 11
Bennett Homes Limited - Southern Field Days 2026
Here’s what to expect at Southern Field Days. Meet Matt Randell from Bennett Homes Limited as he talks about what they do and what’s happening at their site (199B) during the event.
Rural Life Supplied Content
February 11
Ovis Management - Southern Field Days 2026
Here’s what to expect at Southern Field Days. Meet Michelle Simpson from Ovis Management as she talks about what they do and what’s happening at their site (A169) during the event.
Rural Life Supplied Content
September 1
Landpro Ltd: Helping Rural New Zealand Thrive
Rural Life Supplied Content
July 3
Early Care Pays Off in the Paddock
Calving season is nearly here and if there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that having the right gear, advice, and support behind you makes all the difference. That’s where we come in.Based right here in Otago, we’ve been backing rural businesses with solid advice, quality gear and genuine service for over 30 years.
Rural Life Supplied Content
December 17
South Otago A&P show
South Otago A&P show - Local businesses were there showing their products and services at the 2024 South Otago A&P Show in Balclutha.
Rural Life Supplied Content
December 10
Quality Central Otago Dairy Grazing Available
Rural Life Supplied Content
September 17
Landpro Champions Rural Excellence in the South Island
Rural Life Supplied Content
September 3
A new guard of fashion leaders bringing hope to the wool industry
The New Zealand Merino Company’s (NZM) Chief Customer Officer, Dave Maslen, says that new brands are putting ethical sourcing at the top of their shopping lists.
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1
National
July 23
Praying for return of religious works
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Southland
July 23
SH99 closing again for serious crash investigation
3
Otago
July 23
Snow buffs hoping to hit slopes and rinks
4
Central Otago
July 23
'Sam effect': Donations for anti-mine group boosted
5
North Canterbury
July 23
Protest outside Parliament against plan to bulldoze Canterbury golf course