Otago have made three late changes for their Ranfurly Shield defence against Mid Canterbury at Molyneux Park in Alexandra on Friday afternoon.

Josh Whaanga and Slade McDowall have minor injuries and have been replaced in the squad by bruising Kaikorai midfielder Mefi Tupou and Dunedin lock Alex Arnold respectively.

Prop Moana Takataka has been ill this week, so Highlanders front-rower Saula Ma’u will take his spot.

Ma’u played all 80 minutes in the club final in Dunedin on Saturday and was initially rostered off for the game.

Meads Cup champions Mid Canterbury have named former North Otago player Matia Qiolevu at centre. He was in explosive form for the Old Golds, scoring eight tries last season.

Fullback Hugh Cameron and captain Declan McCormack are accomplished Heartland rugby players.

Ranfurly Shield

Alexandra, Friday, 2.30pm

Otago: Finn Hurley, Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Jake Te Hiwi, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Kieran McClea, Christian Lio-Willie (captain), Lucas Casey, Oliver Haig, Fabian Holland, Harry Irving, Rohan Wingham, Henry Bell, Benjamin Lopas. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Marley Pearce, Saula Ma’u, Joseva Tamani, Alex Arnold, Mackenzie Palmer, Mefi Tupou, Sam Nemec-Vial.

Mid Canterbury: Hugh Cameron, Sam Pearce, Matai Qiolevu, Toetu Touli, Raitube Vasurakuta, Nathan McCloy, Liam McCormack, Gordon Hausia, Declan McCormack (captain), Mitch Gibson, McGregor Best, Manasa Samo, Osea Baisagale, Jackson Donlan, Hunter Stewart. Reserves: Josh Dunlea, Kalle Valimaki, Adam Williamson, Jackson Ross, Shepherd Mhembere, Jordy Gray, Ben Innes, Apirana Kirkpatrick.