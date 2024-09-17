Landpro Champions Rural Excellence in the South Island

In the heart of New Zealand's South Island, dedicated farmers and growers work tirelessly to nurture the land, support their communities, and produce world-class goods.

These rural champions embody the Kiwi spirit of innovation and resilience, tackling challenges head-on whilst striving for community betterment. Landpro, a team of land development experts offering environmental consultancy services, proudly spotlights these rural champions through their sponsorship of the Rural Champions initiative.

Landpro collaborates with a wide range of agricultural clients in the deep South who embrace the Kiwi spirit of ingenuity, fueling innovative and practical solutions in a demanding, ever-changing environment. By aligning with these forward-thinking pioneers, Landpro not only supports but also helps drive advancements shaping the future of New Zealand's agricultural sector.

The Rural Champions initiative celebrates farmers and growers who demonstrate exceptional dedication to their communities and the environment. Landpro is excited to highlight some of their remarkable clients who are pursuing innovation to challenge the status quo.

One such champion is Fawna Farms Limited, which partnered with a forestry developer in an innovative collaboration, creating mutual benefits whilst contributing to climate change mitigation through carbon sequestration. Another is Gaston Hops, which secured water permits with Landpro's assistance, enabling irrigation for New Zealand's southernmost hop garden and supporting the local craft brewing industry.

Oraka Farms Limited worked with Landpro to obtain consents for a wintering barn, improving animal welfare and reducing environmental impacts. Braintra Farms Limited, recent winners of the Ballance Environmental Award, collaborated with Landpro on resource consents that facilitated business growth alongside impressive environmental initiatives.

Senior Environmental Consultant Christina Railton emphasises the importance of shared values, "when we align with clients who share our commitment to both environmental stewardship and business success, we achieve truly remarkable outcomes. It's about having those tough, honest conversations and finding creative solutions that work for everyone."

Landpro's dedication to rural communities extends beyond their consulting work. The company actively reinvests in local initiatives, from supporting community efforts to sponsoring industry events that empower rural professionals. They're also leading by example, pursuing Toitū net carbonzero certification to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability.

Landpro's sponsorship of Rural Champions celebrates those who rise to meet these challenges, proving that with the right support and mindset, it's possible to achieve better environments and better returns for New Zealand's rural sector. Landpro is excited to see who will be celebrated this year as a Rural Champion, helping to shine a spotlight on Southern seeds of excellence.

Landpro operates from five key locations: Cromwell (primary office), Gore, Wanaka, New Plymouth and Stratford.

Free Phone: 0800 023 318

Email: info@landpro.co.nz

Website: landpro.co.nz