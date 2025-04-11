'Angry' Dunedin woman slashes neighbours' tyres

Wakari residents woke to find their car tyres slashed this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A Dunedin woman ‘‘angry at the world,’’ vented her frustration by slashing the tyres of many of her neighbours in the middle of the night.

Neighbours estimate up to 30 cars were slashed and one says he needs $1000 worth of new tyres.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to the Wakari area at about 12.01am this morning after a man noticed his neighbour slashing his tyre.

The man was alerted when he heard the ‘‘hiss’’ of air being released.

He asked his neighbour, who he has never had a problem with before, why she was slashing his tyres, Sgt Lee said.

She then pushed the man and left the scene.

Police found the woman at her address and arrested her.

She then admitted slashing multiple other tyres around the area.

Police went to look at other damaged vehicles and located a further three, Sgt Lee said.

She was summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court charged with wilful damage and assault.

The woman told police she was not angry with her neighbours, but instead ‘‘angry at the world’’.

Another man who lives in the area said ‘‘the world is pretty angry at her now’’.

He was looking at over $1000 worth of new tyres after the woman slashed one of his.

The tyre she had managed to slash was a Japanese imported snow tyre, and all four would need to be replaced as all had to be uniform.

‘‘I mean, I have insurance, but it's still $500 excess anyway . . . she must have had a really sharp knife because I’ve seen multiple cars damaged and even normal tyres are pretty tough to cut.’’

His entire day had been thrown into disarray and he was not sharing a car with his wife while juggling work, multiple school drop offs, and now trying to get his tyres sorted.

‘‘It's all very working class area, you know, it's pretty bad for us people that don't have a lot of money just to throw around and get new tyres on our cars.’’

