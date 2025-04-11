Friday, 11 April 2025

Teenager killed in Gore crash named

    1. Southland

    Police have named the person who died in a serious crash in Gore on Saturday.

    He was 18-year-old Cyris Michael Wakefield, of Charlton, Gore.

    The crash in Charlton Siding Rd, off State Highway 1 in Waimumu, involved one vehicle and was reported about 10pm on Saturday, police said in a statement on Sunday.

    Mr Wakefield had been the sole occupant of the vehicle, police said.

    Police added today that they were working to determine the circumstances of the crash.

    - APL