Obituary: Keith Stackpole, cricketer

Keith Stackpole. Photo: Getty Images

Allrounder turned opening batsman, Keith Stackpole was an aggressive strokemaker and the star of Australia’s cricket team from the mid-1960s to mid-1970s. Born in Melbourne, the son of talented cricketer and VFL player Keith Stackpole Snr, Stackpole made his senior club cricket debut aged 16, playing in his father’s final match. He made his state debut for Victoria in 1962, picked as a middle order batsman and leg spinner. His test debut came in the 1965-66 Ashes series, scoring 43 at number 8 and taking 2-33. He made his first test century the following season in South Africa, batting at 7. In 1968, Stackpole was moved to opening bat and never looked back. Specialising in the hook shot, Stackpole flogged bowling attacks all around the park. Stackpole played 33 of his 43 tests at the top of the order, partnering the more sedate Bill Lawry for the most part. He scored 2807 runs, seven centuries (including an Ashes double century) and 14 50s, at an average of 37.42. He was one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 1973 and was awarded the MBE in 1974 for services to cricket. In later life, he was a commentator and coach. Keith Stackpole died on April 22 aged 84. — APL/agencies