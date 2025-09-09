Mariu maintains golden run with double-ton

Rhys Mariu just gave the horn another long blast from his spot in the front rank of the taxi stand.

The New Zealand A opener posted a double-century in the first-class match against South Africa A in Potchefstroom.

He scored 249 and combined in a 230-run stand with former Otago batter Dale Phillips (103) to get the visitors through to 607 for seven declared.

The home side was 137 for three in reply when bad light stopped play on day two.

Mariu had a golden run in the Plunket Shield last summer.

The 23-year-old right-hander plundered 747 runs for Canterbury at an average of 74.70 and was rewarded with a couple of home one-day appearances for the Black Caps against Pakistan in April.

However, it is in the longer format where he appears to have the most potential.

He muscled his first-class average up over 60 (61.35) with the mammoth knock and has kept the pressure on the test incumbents.

It was his highest first-class score, eclipsing the 240 he notched against Central Districts late last year.

Phillips has also had a strong tour. He scored a punishing century in the third one-day game to help the tourists achieve an 18-run win (DLS Method).

He swatted 18 fours and five sixes on his way to 147 from 109 balls.

Phillips, who is the younger brother of Black Cap Glenn Phillips, has transferred to Auckland for the 2025-25 season.