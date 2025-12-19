'I'm out': NZ Cricket boss resigns

Scott Weenink said it had been a privilege to lead NZ Cricket. Photo: RNZ

NZ Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink has resigned, following a disagreement with the organisation's board and the sport's key stakeholders.

Earlier this month, RNZ reported that Weenink was stood down from day-to-day duties at the national body amid an ongoing fight for his survival.

Weenink's departure follows an increasingly public rift with the organisation's board and cricket's key stakeholders.

It's the second resignation of the head of a high-profile sport in as many days. Yesterday, Netball New Zealand's CEO Jennie Wyllie said she would be leaving amid a tumultuous year that saw the shock stand-down of coach Dame Noeline Taurua, who has since been reinstated.

In a statement this morning, Weenink said he had advised the board of his resignation after "careful consideration" and his final day would be January 30 next year.

"It has become clear that I hold a different view from several Member Associations, and the NZCPA [Cricket Players Association], on the future priorities for NZC, including the long-term direction of the game and the best role for T20 cricket in New Zealand.

"Given these differences, I believe it is in the best interests of the organisation that new leadership takes NZC forward from here."

He said it had been a privilege to lead NZC and was proud of what the organisation had achieved in the past two-and-a-half years.

"We have delivered exceptional results on and off the field, including record financial performances and the signing of long-term broadcast agreements with Sky and Sony. Our people have driven a culture of strong engagement and commitment, and NZC is now in a strong financial position."

He acknowledged national teams the Black Caps and White Ferns "for the pride they have brought to New Zealand", citing the women winning the T20 Cricket World Cup and the men's series victory over India and appearance in the Champions Trophy final, and thanked NZC colleagues, stakeholders and the wider cricket community.

"While I am saddened to leave after such a successful period, I do not wish to create ongoing instability by continuing without the support of some key stakeholders.

"I depart with pride in the excellent progress made by NZC during my time as CEO, and confidence in the people in NZC who will carry the game forward ... I will take with me great memories of my time with NZC."

Weenink abruptly went on leave earlier this month while he underwent mediation with the board. It followed reports the chief executive was "fighting for his survival" in his role amid a highly political battle.

NZ Cricket denied an employment process was under way and said Weenink was spending time with family.

The situation had been building for months, with growing concern inside the game that the board and the chief executive were no longer on the same page.

Sources have told RNZ there was a clear disconnect between Weenink and NZ Cricket's directors, with trust breaking down and communication becoming strained.

Earlier this month, NZ Cricket said an agreed date for Weenink to return to the role had been set for today.

Sources at the time said Weenink offered to go on leave as his position at NZC has become increasingly untenable as he has been sidelined from attending key events.

"He basically exists in a state of purgatory right now," one insider said.

Weenink's sudden absence marked a dramatic escalation in a battle that has been brewing over several months.

He faced allegations of working to "actively undermine" a bid by a private consortium to establish a new T20 franchise competition - a proposal supported by all six major associations and the NZ Cricket Players' Association (NZCPA).

According to one source, concern around Weenink's leadership has been simmering for several months, culminating in a letter sent to the NZ Cricket board on October 16 following a series of meetings between the six major associations.

It is understood the major associations have obtained independent legal representation from high profile employment lawyer Stephen Langton, who has gone through a process of formally documenting the concerns of each of the regions.

In the statement Weenink said he planned to return to the role of executive chair of financial company Xceda Group next year.

NZC Board chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon said “NZC acknowledges and thanks Scott for his positive contribution to New Zealand Cricket during his time as CEO, and wishes him well for the future.”

- additional reporting Allied Media