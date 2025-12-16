Stags fight back, but Volts still hold upper hand

Central Districts batter Taylor Bettelheim watches the ball as Otago wicketkeeper Max Chu looks on during day three of their Plunket Shield match at the University Oval yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Oohs and aahs do not get you edges.

They do not get wickets either.

Otago spent a good chunk of the morning session beating the outside edge of the bat.

They did about all they could with the ball to create some magic on day three of their game against Central Districts at the University Oval.

The Stags put up a wall and were 197 for three when play ended early.

They trail by five runs and have fought back nicely.

They were rolled for 224 in their first innings in reply to Otago’s 416 for seven declared.

The Stags are not out of trouble yet. Not by a long shot.

They collapsed suddenly during their first innings and that will be something the Otago camp has in mind when they arrive for the final day’s play today.

But the Volts have to find a way to remove Curtis Heaphy.

The in-form opener has been a rock at one end and is undefeated on 68 from 199 balls.

He was hard to pry from the crease earlier in the game as well, making 65 from 150 balls in the first innings.

The 22-year-old right-hander has notched two centuries in his opening two games, strengthening his claims as a test opener in waiting.

Central resumed on 18 without loss.

Taylor Battelheim found first slip with an edge and perished for 12. Danru Ferns got the breakthrough.

The Volts earned that, they were disciplined and toiled away on a nagging line and length.

Captain Luke Georgeson led the way there.

The right-armer hit more or less the same spot each time and beat the outside edge a lot.

Jarrod McKay is a vastly improved first-class seamer, he has always had good pace but has more control this summer.

The ball fizzed through to wicketkeeper Max Chu — he went past the outside edge plenty as well.

But Brad Schmulian joined Heaphy and the partnership flourished.

He was more positive and struck 12 fours in his knock of 78.

They added 120 for the second wicket.

Schmulian got himself out in the end after spooning a leading edge to Thorn Parkes and McKay finally had some reward.

Georgeson snaffled the big wicket of Dean Foxcroft for 27.

Dane Cleave is not out on five and will resume the fightback with Heaphy this morning.

Canterbury completed a monster win against Auckland in Rangiora.

Former Black Cap Henry Nicholls posted a career-high 226 — his fourth century of the campaign — to set up the innings and 72-run win.

Northern Districts have boxed Wellington into a corner at Cobham Oval.

The visitors are 54 for four in their second innings and need a further 198 runs to make ND bat again.

PLUNKET SHIELD

Otago

First innings, 416/7dec

Central Districts

First innings, 224

Central Districts

C Heaphy not out 68

T Bettelheim c Georgeson b Ferns 12

B Schmulian c Parkes b McKay 78

D Foxcroft c Cumming b Georgeson 27

D Cleaver not out 5

Extras (4b, 1lb, 2w) 7

Total (for three, 65 overs) 197

Fall: 1-27, 2-147, 3-191.

Bowling: J McKay 14 overs, 3 maidens, 46 runs, 1 wicket; L Georgeson 16-10-21-1; B Lockrose 17-2-54-0; T Johnson 2-1-4-0; J Boyle 1-0-3-0; D Ferns 12-0-52-1; T Hart 3-0-12-0.

adrian seconi@odt.co.nz