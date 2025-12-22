Over the next three weeks, the Otago Daily Times runs its annual Summer Times section.

As one colleague put it, it is an opportunity to let our hair down and don very fashionable Hawaiian shirts.

The 2025-26 edition includes "Working On It", a series of profiles on passion projects, "Collected", a series on collectors, and a personal favourite, "What’s In There?", a series about random buildings and structures in the South that spark curiosity.

Mike Houlahan returns with a six-part look back through historical events covered by the ODT.

The sports department found people with obscure and unlikely favourite teams.

An assortment of video game, film and book nerds have shared their highlights of 2025.

And Hocken Collections Uare Taoka o Hākena are also back to curate local, historical photographs.

Have a fun and safe holiday season.

— Summer Times editor George Elliott