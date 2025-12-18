Openers' tons put NZ in box seat against Windies

New Zealand's Devon Conway celebrates reaching his century against the West Indies in Mount Maunganui. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Caps are in complete control after a record-setting day one in the third and final test against the West Indies in Mount Maunganui.

Twin centuries and an opening stand of 323 between Tom Latham and Devon Conway made for a long day in the field for the Windies.

Only with three overs remaining in the day did the visitors finally get the breakthrough, with Latham caught at slip for 137.

Conway ended the day unbeaten on 178, joined by nightwatchman Jacob Duffy, and the Black Caps 334/1 at stumps.

A strong first session set the tone and saw the Kiwis cruise to 82 without loss, an ominous sign for the visitors.

Both openers reached their half-centuries shortly after lunch, Latham from 102 balls while Conway went at a slightly higher clip.

Conway registered his sixth century with a glorious on drive, though was clearly struggling with a left hand injury after being struck by Jayden Seales.

However, he batted through and after the team reached 242 for none, Latham notched his ton from 183 balls.

The Kiwi skipper was then given a reprieve, nicking Anderson Phillip behind only for Tevin Imlach to spill the chance as New Zealand passed the 250 mark.

New Zealand drove the knife in further after tea, as the 300 came up before the West indies finally found some success.

The Black Caps lead the three test series 1-0.