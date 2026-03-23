Familiar foes to face off in final

Luke Taylor

Union will meet Oamaru, for the third consecutive season, in the Borton Cup Final this coming Saturday. Both teams progressed comfortably through their semifinals, with Oamaru defeating Albion by 135 runs and Union beating Glenavy by six wickets.

Oamaru won the toss and elected to bat first, losing a wicket in the opening over before their top order took control. Luke Taylor led the way with an unbeaten 104 off 89 balls, guiding them to 277 for six of their 50 overs. Quinn Wardle (37), James Ferris (36), Hunter Wardle (32) and Stephan Grobler (27) also contributed.

Aneesh Bose was the pick of the Albion bowlers with three for 54, and Tom Squire took two for 42.

Sabareesh Ramesh (22) gave Albion a bright start, and with Tom Squire (28) and Amal Asok (41) at the crease at 93 for two, a challenge looked possible. But the loss of Squire triggered a collapse, and Albion were bowled out for 142 in the 36th over. Stephan Grobler took five for 19 and Asanka Gamlathge three for 45.

Glenavy won the toss and batted, struggling at three for 26 in the sixth over. Jordan Mulligan counterattacked with 75 off 55 balls, his first 50 off just 21, adding 82 for the fourth wicket with Matt Tangney (30). Rodney van Leeuwen added 44 off 27, but the rest failed to contribute. Glenavy all out for 205 in 36 overs.

Liam Mavor took five for 58 and Brad Fleming four for 51.

Blake Martin (33 off 19) gave Union a fast start, and veterans Thomas Shields (59), Blake James (38 not out) and Jeremiah Shields (24) guided them home. Union reached 209-4 in the 44th over to win by six wickets.

Sehu Ismail Nijamdeen Nijam took two for 23 for Glenavy.

Oamaru will be going for their third consecutive Borton Cup championship, while Union, who have qualified for 5 of the last 6 finals, last won the final in 2021.

- Scott Cameron