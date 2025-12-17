Duffy snapped up in IPL auction

Jacob Duffy in action for the Black Caps against the West Indies in Dunedin last month. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Eight New Zealanders, including Otago bowler Jacob Duffy, have been picked up in the Indian Premier League auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore paid $380,000 for Duffy, who has been in wonderful form in allf orms of cricket and is the No 2-ranked T20 bowler in the world.

Four fellow Black Caps bowlers were snapped up.

Adam Milne received the top bid for a New Zealand player, going for $455,000 to theRajasthan Royals.

The Delhi Capitals paid $380,000 for Kyle Jamieson, while the Chennai Super Kings paid$380,000 for Matt Henry and $143,000 for Zak Foulkes.

Black Caps batters Rachin Ravindra ($380,000), Finn Allen ($380,000) and Tim Seifert($286,000) were all bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

There they will join Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who became the most expensiveoverseas player after the auction overnight.

Green, who was initially registered as a specialist batter due to an error, was the subject ofintense bidding between Kolkata and Chennai, before being purchased by the three-timechampion Knight Riders for $4.78 million.

The 26-year-old, who missed the IPL this year as he was recovering from back surgery, is thethird-most expensive player in IPL history, after India’s Rishabh Pant ($5.1m) and Shreyas Iyer ($5.08m).

‘‘We are very happy,’’ Kolkata chief executive Venky Mysore said.

‘‘This is something that we were really focused on. I think he adds a lot to our team.’’

New Zealand players to go unsold were Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell,Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs, Muhammad Abbas, Nathan Smith and Ben Sears.

Four other New Zealanders — Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Lockie Ferguson (PunjabKings), Glenn Phillips (Gujarat Titans), and Mitchell Santner (Mumbai Indians) — wereretained by the franchises they played for last year.

Kolkata also spent big on Sri Lankan seamer Matheesha Pathirana and Bangladesh’sMustafizur Rahman.

Five-time champions Chennai splurged $2.7m each on wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma,who has hit 16 sixes in this season’s Ranji Trophy, and all-rounder Prashant Veer, making themthe most expensive uncapped signings in IPL history.

The 19th edition of the IPL begins on March 26, after India co-hosts the T20 World Cup starting in February.

— Reuters and RNZ