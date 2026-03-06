Sticking to batting blueprint important for Halliday

Brooke Halliday. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Brooke Halliday is not one to look at the almanack too closely, if at all.

If she changes her mind in the years to come, it will make for some good reading.

The Auckland left-hander cracked a couple of milestones yesterday.

She smashed her maiden ODI century to help set up a monster 180-run win against Zimbabwe at the University Oval.

Her undefeated knock of 157 formed the backbone of the White Ferns’ formidable tally of 354 for three.

Zimbabwe fell well short in the run chase. They were bowled out for 174 in 47.3 overs.

And that win was more important to Halliday.

‘‘I think from a batting point of view ... we have a blueprint that we really want to stick to in 50-over cricket,’’ she said.

‘‘And it doesn't really matter who we're versing. I think we're able to do that.’’

The raw statistics from Halliday’s innings are impressive. She clobbered 24 fours and a six.

She notched her century from 93 balls, and the next 50 from just 22 deliveries.

Her 157 was the third-equal-highest ODI score for the White Ferns, matching the 157 Rachel Priest scored against Sri Lanka in 2015.

It was Halliday’s fourth list A century, and her highest score.

‘‘I’ve had a lot of pad rash [lately],’’ she joked.

‘‘I've done a lot of sitting there watching cricket over the last three games. So it was quite nice to get out there.

‘‘And, yeah, having a partnership with Maddy [Green of 122], someone I've been batting with quite a bit at Auckland, and then Izzy [Gaze] as well.’’

Halliday really got into her work once she reached a hundred. The boundary at wide midwicket got hammered.

But she also employed the sweep and played some lovely reverse hits.

She brought up her hundred with a gentle nudge into the leg side, though. And for a period, she got to lean on her bat at the non-strikers' end and watch Gaze smash the ball around.