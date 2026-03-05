Halliday leads the way as NZ thump Zimbabwe

Brooke Halliday on her way to bringing up her century against Zimbabwe at the University Oval. Looking on is wicketkeeper Modester Mupachikwa. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Zimbabwe will be wondering why they chose to field first.

The White Ferns thumped 354 for three to set up a 180-run win at the University Oval in Dunedin today.

Brooke Halliday pummelled an undefeated 157 and featured in two meaty partnerships.

She teamed up with Maddy Green (67) in a stand of 122 and added an unbroken 151 for the fourth wicket with Izzy Gaze (59 not out).

The tally was well out of reach for the tourists, who dawdled their way to 174 in 47.3 overs.

They were timid with the bat and timid at the toss.

Perhaps their best chance to grind out a win - against a rival who is much stronger across the park - was to bat first and fight hard with the ball.

You could argue the toss on that, perhaps.

The end result was quite predictable, though.

A monster chase plus a lack of intent ends only one way.

Zimbabwe did have some good moments early on.

Melie Kerr flashed one over the slip fielder and played and missed a couple of times.

We have become more accustomed to seeing the ball fly from the middle of her bat, not the ball beating the outside edge.

She just was not quite herself and spooned a drive to Chiedza Dhururu at mid-off and departed for 15.

Christabel Chatonzwa got the breakthrough and the visitors nearly had another when Green chopped the ball past her leg stump and collected a fortunate boundary.

Rookie opener Emma McLeod looked good at the other end, though. She struck Adel Zimunu for three consecutive boundaries in the sixth over to get her score rolling.

Veteran off-spinner Precious Marange hustled through some tight overs and celebrated wildly when she nicked off McLeod for 35.

She had snuffed out a promising knock by the 19-year-old right-hander.

Green was joined by Halliday in the middle and they took the game out of reach with a chunky partnership.

Green was just looking to lift the temp when she was run out returning for a second, which looked ambitious and proved that way.

Halliday went at the bowling harder than Green and improvised to find the boundary more regularly.

She employed the sweep shot to rattle on runs and close in on a maiden ODI century.

Halliday swung away a full toss from Nomvelo Sibanda to move to 96, then leaned back on her bat for a while and watched as Gaze crushed a series of boundaries.

Halliday picked off the remaining four runs one at a time from there.

Her hundred came up off 93 balls. It was an innings of controlled aggression - measured in places, innovative in others.

But any restraint gave way to some celebratory batting at the death. She lined up the boundary at midwicket and pummelled delivery after delivery in that direction.

Her next 50 came off just 22 balls.

Zimbabwe never really gave chase. They were content to occupy the crease for long periods and, well, get some practise against a quality attack.

Kelis Ndhlovu and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (38) put on 93 for the second wicket but never got out of second gear.

Ndhlovu (52) brought up her half century but perished next ball.

Debutant Nensi Patel nabbed the wicket - her maiden ODI scalp.

The Kerr sisters Melie (four for 35) and Jess (three for 28) mopped up the rest of the order quite rapidly once Ndhlovu departed.

