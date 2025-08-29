Jensen to play in European comp

Hayley Jensen. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Former Otago and White Ferns all-rounder Hayley Jensen is not quite done with cricket yet.

The 32-year-old announced her retirement from international cricket in May, but left the door open on her domestic career.

However, radio silence followed.

She was missing from the list of Otago contracted players, which prompted speculation about an extended retirement.

But Jensen has surfaced in Europe and has signed with the World XI for the Meltl Shield.

Jensen could not be reached for comment.

But her participation in the T10 tournament was confirmed on social media by European Cricket.

Jensen clocked 35 ODIs and 53 T20s for her country. She was perhaps the quickest of the New Zealand bowlers of her era.

She hit the deck hard and her ability to club quick runs down the order was very useful.

The Meltl Shield starts on September 15 and will be all wrapped up by September 21.

It involves four teams.

The World XI will be joined by the European XI, the Asian XI and the British and Irish XI.

Vastly experienced South African all-rounder Dane van Niekerk will captain the World XI.

Dutch international Babette de Leede will captain the European XI and will be joined by international team-mate Sterre Kalis and German international Christina Gough.

Promising Pakistan cricketer Saira Jabeen and Thailand international Natthakan Chantham have signed for the Asian XI.