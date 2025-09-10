Cricket: Otago's James, Inglis earn maiden World Cup call-ups

Otago's Bella James has earned her maiden World Cup call up for the White Ferns. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Long-serving White Fern Sophie Devine will end her one-day international career at her fifth Women's Cricket World Cup when she leads a squad including four newcomers at next month's tournament.

Central Hinds' Flora Devonshire, Otago Sparks' Polly Inglis and Bella James, and Auckland Hearts' Bree Illing have earned their maiden World Cup call-ups for the tournament hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The quartet of new faces all made their international debuts in the past summer and recently embarked on the New Zealand A tour of England in June and July.

Alongside the newcomers the squad will be anchored by Devine (152 ODIs) and Suzie Bates (171 ODIs) who are attending their fifth one day World Cup; Lea Tahuhu (97 ODIs) attending her fourth, and Maddy Green (81 ODIs) and Melie Kerr (77 ODIs) attending their third.

Left-arm seamer Illing burst onto the international scene claiming four wickets in her debut series against Sri Lanka in March, and the 21-year-old continued her form against England A - claiming the most wickets in the 50-over series and the team's best figures of four for 64.

Right-handed batter James made her ODI debut against Australia last December after consistently producing strong domestic performances for the Otago Sparks and helping them claim back-to-back Hallyburton Johnstone (HBJ) Shield titles.

The 26-year-old finished as New Zealand A's second-highest run scorer in the 50-over series against England, just five runs shy of White Ferns opener Georgia Plimmer.

James' Otago teammate Inglis will add substance to New Zealand's batting ranks and offer additional support for regular wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze.

Inglis was among the top run-scorers during the HBJ Shield and played a key knock (86) in the Sparks grand final victory.

Left-arm spinning all-rounder Devonshire cemented her one-day credentials with ball and bat in the past domestic summer - the 21-year-old claiming 18 wickets at 17.5 during the HBJ Shield, including a career-best five for 22, while amassing 266 runs, and scores of 73 and 72.

Coach Ben Sawyer said selecting the 15-player squad was not straightforward.

Devonshire's inclusion means there's no room for Fran Jonas, while Lauren Down, Molly Penfold, and Hannah Rowe also miss out after featuring in the recent home summer.

"It's never easy when you have multiple players pushing for the same spot and that of course made for some tough selection calls," Sawyer said.

"Having to leave out the likes of Fran in favour of Flora was a tough decision. We know Fran is a quality player and at 21 we believe she still has her best years in front of her.

"I'm really pleased with the balance of the squad. I think we've got the right mix to tackle what we'll come up against in terms of conditions and opposition."

Sawyer outlined the skills the World Cup first-timers offered.

"Bree puts batters under pressure early with her swing and has great ability with the new ball.

"Her and Flora have both shown they can consistently bring the stumps into play, which will be effective in the conditions we're going to face.

"Flora's got an attacking mind and skillset with the bat, which is valuable down the order.

"Bella's a versatile batter who can hit 360 degrees around the ground and can bat in most places in the line up.

"Polly gives us another option with the gloves within the squad, and she possesses great grit and determination, which are qualities that will be important in trying conditions."

Sawyer said the White Ferns were as ready for this World Cup as they will ever be.

"I can honestly say that in the four world events I've been part of with this group, we are the best prepared we've ever been.

"Having no international cricket in our calendar since April has given us the ability to work really hard on our physical skills in particular, which is something that could be the difference in India."

The squad depart to the UAE on 13 September for a pre-tournament camp which includes two unofficial warm-up matches against England.

White Ferns ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Squad

Sophie Devine (C) Wellington Blaze

Suzie Bates Otago Sparks

Eden Carson Otago Sparks

Flora Devonshire* Central Hinds

Izzy Gaze Auckland Hearts

Maddy Green Auckland Hearts

Brooke Halliday Auckland Hearts

Bree Illing* Auckland Hearts

Polly Inglis* Otago Sparks

Bella James* Otago Sparks

Jess Kerr Wellington Blaze

Melie Kerr Wellington Blaze

Rosemary Mair Central Hinds

Georgia Plimmer Wellington Blaze

Lea Tahuhu Canterbury Magicians

*Maiden senior World Cup selection

White Ferns ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule - NZST

Warm-up 1 v India A - Bengaluru - September 25 - 4pm

Warm-up 2 v India - Bengaluru - September 27 - 9.30pm

Match 1 v Australia - Indore - October 1 - 10.30pm

Match 2 v South Africa - Indore - October 6 - 10.30pm

Match 3 v Bangladesh - Guwahati - October 10 - 10.30pm

Match 4 v Sri Lanka - Colombo - October 14 - 10.30pm

Match 5 v Pakistan - Colombo - October 18 - 10.30pm

Match 6 v India - Navi Mumbai - October 23 - 10.30pm

Match 7 v England - Vizag - October 26 - 6.30pm

Semi-Final 1 - Guwahati/Colombo - October 29 - 10.30pm

Semi-Final 2 - Navi Mumbai - October 30 - 10.30pm

Final - Colombo/Navi Mumbai - November 2 - 10.30pm