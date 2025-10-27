Southern kindness: Newborn lamb shelters ducklings in storm

Photo: Logan Hammond

A tender moment in a Southland paddock has melted hearts as wild weather swept across the region.

As driving rain and extreme winds hammered Southland this week, one small act of warmth stood out amid the storm.

On a farm near Winton, a newborn lamb was found huddled in the grass with a clutch of baby paradise ducklings pressed close against its fleece. The tiny group appeared to be sharing body heat as they rode out the storm together.

Farmer Logan Hammond of East Limehills, said the sight stopped him in his tracks.

“It was absolutely miserable weather — real Southland stuff — and there was this wee lamb with the ducklings tucked in beside it. It was just beautiful and I found it hard to believe what I was seeing,” he said.

The mother paradise duck was seen nearby, keeping watch as her young nestled safely beside the lamb.

After a week of wild conditions, the image has struck a chord with locals online — many calling it a reminder of the quiet kindness that endures, even in the toughest weather.

“Nature looks after its own,” Hammond said.

“It’s been a harsh week for stock and wildlife alike, but even in the middle of it, nature still finds a way to be kind and moments like this make you smile.”

- Grant Hammond