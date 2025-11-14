Lest we forget (the poppies)

What of the poppies?

There was some sort of dawn parade at Queen's Gardens the other day.

I noticed people singing the national anthem as I cycled by.

The following day, I cycled past the place again. No people this time, but I noticed a poppy on the grass.

Then another, another. Were they lost, or were they discarded?

I collected 14 altogether. It seemed a significant number. Was it due to the the strong wind at the time?

Or is this some new custom associated with the event?

I was a little concerned as pins were still attached to some, but more than that - puzzled.

It's a gaggle of geese, a school of fish, but what do you call a collection of poppies?

Anzac apres

14 red poppies

forgotten

- William Lucas