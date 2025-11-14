Lest we forget (the poppies)

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There was some sort of dawn parade at Queen's Gardens the other day.
I noticed people singing the national anthem as I cycled by.
The following day, I cycled past the place again. No people this time, but I noticed a poppy on the grass.
Then another, another. Were they lost, or were they discarded?
I collected 14 altogether. It seemed a significant number. Was it due to the the strong wind at the time?
Or is this some new custom associated with the event?
I was a little concerned as pins were still attached to some, but more than that - puzzled.
It's a gaggle of geese, a school of fish, but what do you call a collection of poppies?
Anzac apres
14 red poppies
forgotten
- William Lucas