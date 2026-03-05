Cromwell College student second in national poetry competition

Katie Anne Ley

Year 9 Cromwell College Student Katie Anne Ley has come second place in the Junior Section of a National Poetry Competiton with her poem, 'A Love Letter to Colours'.

The competition is called Resilienz Love Letter to the World poetry competition 2026.

The judges' responses were: Second place in the Junior section goes to “A Love Letter to Colours” by Katie Anne Ley .

The winning poem

“A Love Letter to Colours” presents an alliterative, abstract commentary on the power of colour to inspire wonder and connectedness to a larger whole.

"It poses the idea that colours are more than what we see and have the power to remind us of the beauty we too often overlook.