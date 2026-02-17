Otago and Southland teams meet on the beat

Otago and Southland Marching Teams met in Gore on Sunday for the biannual combined competition.

The weather was kind as teams showed the audience how hard they have been working, as they gear up for Nationals in Wellington on the 13th and 14th of March.

The results are as follows:

Under 13 grade, Technical and Display:

1st – Southern Stars (Southland)

2nd – Hokonui (Southland)

3rd – Blue Jay (Southland)

Under 18 grade:

1st Technical – Hokonui (Southland)

1st Display – Onyx Militaires (Otago)

Senior grade:

1st Technical and Display – Blue Jay (Southland)

Masters grade:

1st Technical and Display – Onyx Manawa (Otago)

Marchers of the day:

Intro

Phoenix – Isabel Pont

U13

Hokonui – Kylah Peek

Southern Stars – Libbie Wilson

Atuitui Mati – Pania Lay-Meikle

Royal Southern Stars – Tilly king

Blue Jay – Lilly Macaskill-Reid

U18

Blue Jay – Sealyn Healey

Onyx Militaires – Meyly Keane

Hokonui – Ella King

Seniors

Blue Jay – Carla Johnson

Masters

Onyx Manawa – Kerry Scammell

Open Free Choice

Blue Jay Kiwi – Brooklyn Gutteridge

Southern Stars – Milly Amtmann

Onyx Militaires – Willow Reid

Photo of Marchers of the Day, by Sheree Hall (Marching Southland)

- Viki Kingsley-Holmes