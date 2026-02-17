Otago and Southland teams meet on the beat

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The weather was kind as teams showed the audience how hard they have been working, as they gear up for Nationals in Wellington on the 13th and 14th of March.
The results are as follows:
Under 13 grade, Technical and Display:
1st – Southern Stars (Southland)
2nd – Hokonui (Southland)
3rd – Blue Jay (Southland)
Under 18 grade:
1st Technical – Hokonui (Southland)
1st Display – Onyx Militaires (Otago)
Senior grade:
1st Technical and Display – Blue Jay (Southland)
Masters grade:
1st Technical and Display – Onyx Manawa (Otago)
Marchers of the day:
Intro
Phoenix – Isabel Pont
U13
Hokonui – Kylah Peek
Southern Stars – Libbie Wilson
Atuitui Mati – Pania Lay-Meikle
Royal Southern Stars – Tilly king
Blue Jay – Lilly Macaskill-Reid
U18
Blue Jay – Sealyn Healey
Onyx Militaires – Meyly Keane
Hokonui – Ella King
Seniors
Blue Jay – Carla Johnson
Masters
Onyx Manawa – Kerry Scammell
Open Free Choice
Blue Jay Kiwi – Brooklyn Gutteridge
Southern Stars – Milly Amtmann
Onyx Militaires – Willow Reid
Photo of Marchers of the Day, by Sheree Hall (Marching Southland)
- Viki Kingsley-Holmes