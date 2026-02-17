Tuesday, 17 February 2026

Otago and Southland teams meet on the beat

    1. News
    2. Your News

    Otago and Southland Marching Teams met in Gore on Sunday for the biannual combined competition.

    The weather was kind as teams showed the audience how hard they have been working, as they gear up for Nationals in Wellington on the 13th and 14th of March.

    The results are as follows:

    Under 13 grade, Technical and Display:
    1st – Southern Stars (Southland)
    2nd – Hokonui (Southland)
    3rd – Blue Jay (Southland)

    Under 18 grade:
    1st Technical – Hokonui (Southland)
    1st Display – Onyx Militaires (Otago)

    Senior grade:
    1st Technical and Display – Blue Jay (Southland)

    Masters grade:
    1st Technical and Display – Onyx Manawa (Otago)

    Marchers of the day:

    Intro
    Phoenix – Isabel Pont

    U13
    Hokonui – Kylah Peek
    Southern Stars – Libbie Wilson
    Atuitui Mati – Pania Lay-Meikle
    Royal Southern Stars – Tilly king
    Blue Jay – Lilly Macaskill-Reid

    U18
    Blue Jay – Sealyn Healey
    Onyx Militaires – Meyly Keane
    Hokonui – Ella King

    Seniors
    Blue Jay – Carla Johnson

    Masters
    Onyx Manawa – Kerry Scammell

    Open Free Choice
    Blue Jay Kiwi – Brooklyn Gutteridge
    Southern Stars – Milly Amtmann
    Onyx Militaires – Willow Reid

    Photo of Marchers of the Day, by Sheree Hall (Marching Southland)

    - Viki Kingsley-Holmes