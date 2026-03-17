Limehills students shine at AgriKids competition

Students from Limehills School delivered an impressive performance at the Young Farmers AgriKids competition held in Gore on Saturday, 7th February, with both school teams advancing to the final stage of the event.

Hunter, Angus and Will secured an outstanding second place, while George Collie, Jack Horward and San Cairns finished third overall.

Their strong performance has earned them a place in the AgriKids Grand Final, which will be held in New Plymouth on 3rd July 2026.

The achievement has been a proud moment for Limehills School, Tinna Hogan (Principal of Limehills School) says.

In preparation for the competition and their upcoming trip, the students took ownership of aspects of their Literacy and English learning by planning and organising ways to support their journey to the Grand Final.

They attended the Field Days to seek sponsorship for their trip to New Plymouth and used the experience as an opportunity to learn more about the farming industry. The students also organised and ran a silent auction to help raise funds for their travel.

Limehills School extended a sincere thank you to Rachelle Legg and Clare Officer for their time, knowledge and dedication in preparing the teams for the competition, and to Miss Taylor for organising this opportunity for our students. We truly appreciate all your hard work and support!

We wish all the students and teams all the very best as they represent Limehills School at the AgriKids Grand Final in New Plymouth in July.