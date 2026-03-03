Weather didn't stop champs from going ahead

Southern Stars performing their display. Photo: Morgan Fraser

The annual Marching Otago Championships were held at the Edgar Centre in the weekend.

A change in venue was needed due to the forecast of wind and rain. Teams performed to a top standard to an entertianed crowd, as they get ready to represent Otago and Southland at New Zealand champs held in Wellington on the 13th and 14th of March.

Awards as follows:

Senior Grade (Open)

1st Technical and (Trophy & Medals) Blue Jay (Southland)

U13 GRADE – (Open, all Southland)

1st Technical (Trophy & Medals) Hokonui

2nd Technical (Medals) Southern Stars

3rd Technical (Medals) Blue Jay

1stt Display (Trophy & Medals) Southern Stars

2nd Display (Medals) Hokonui

3rd Display (Medals) Atuitui Mati

U18 Grade - (Closed)

1st Technical (Trophy & Medals) Onyx Militaires

1st Display (Trophy & Medals) Onyx Militaires

Champion Technical Coaches (Trophy) Shona & Michelle French

Champion Display Coaches (Trophy) Shona & Michelle French

U18 Grade – (Open)

1st Technical (Trophy & Medals) Hokonui (Southland)

1st Display (Trophy & Medals) Onyx Militaires (Otago)

MASTERS GRADE – (Closed)

1st Technical (Trophy & Medals) Onyx Manawa

1st Display (Trophy & Medals) Onyx Manawa

Champion Technical Coaches Trudy Soper & Stacey Solomon

Champion Display Coaches Trudy Soper & Stacey Solomon

MARCHERS OF THE DAY

Blue Jay Seniors: Sheree Hall

Hokonui U13: Giselle Klea

Royal Southern Stars U13: Frankie Harper-Cook

Southern Stars U13: Monika Adamson

Atuitui Mati U13: Mihiwai Neville

Blue Jay U13: Ava Arthur

Onyx Militaires U18: Cleo Racz

Hokonui U18: Aleah Black

Blue Jay U18: Shikyla Bower

Onyx Manawa Masters: Tracey van Woerkom

Chaos (OFC): Jacinta Burney

Onyx Militaires (OFC): Otavia Magilvray

Phoenix Introductory: Brooklyn Hall

- Viki Kingsley-Holmes, assistant to Publicity Officer

