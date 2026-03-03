Weather didn't stop champs from going ahead

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A change in venue was needed due to the forecast of wind and rain. Teams performed to a top standard to an entertianed crowd, as they get ready to represent Otago and Southland at New Zealand champs held in Wellington on the 13th and 14th of March.
Awards as follows:
Senior Grade (Open)
1st Technical and (Trophy & Medals) Blue Jay (Southland)
U13 GRADE – (Open, all Southland)
1st Technical (Trophy & Medals) Hokonui
2nd Technical (Medals) Southern Stars
3rd Technical (Medals) Blue Jay
1stt Display (Trophy & Medals) Southern Stars
2nd Display (Medals) Hokonui
3rd Display (Medals) Atuitui Mati
U18 Grade - (Closed)
1st Technical (Trophy & Medals) Onyx Militaires
1st Display (Trophy & Medals) Onyx Militaires
Champion Technical Coaches (Trophy) Shona & Michelle French
Champion Display Coaches (Trophy) Shona & Michelle French
U18 Grade – (Open)
1st Technical (Trophy & Medals) Hokonui (Southland)
1st Display (Trophy & Medals) Onyx Militaires (Otago)
MASTERS GRADE – (Closed)
1st Technical (Trophy & Medals) Onyx Manawa
1st Display (Trophy & Medals) Onyx Manawa
Champion Technical Coaches Trudy Soper & Stacey Solomon
Champion Display Coaches Trudy Soper & Stacey Solomon
MARCHERS OF THE DAY
Blue Jay Seniors: Sheree Hall
Hokonui U13: Giselle Klea
Royal Southern Stars U13: Frankie Harper-Cook
Southern Stars U13: Monika Adamson
Atuitui Mati U13: Mihiwai Neville
Blue Jay U13: Ava Arthur
Onyx Militaires U18: Cleo Racz
Hokonui U18: Aleah Black
Blue Jay U18: Shikyla Bower
Onyx Manawa Masters: Tracey van Woerkom
Chaos (OFC): Jacinta Burney
Onyx Militaires (OFC): Otavia Magilvray
Phoenix Introductory: Brooklyn Hall
- Viki Kingsley-Holmes, assistant to Publicity Officer
Photo: Southern Stars performing their display (Morgan Fraser)