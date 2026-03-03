Tuesday, 3 March 2026

Weather didn't stop champs from going ahead

    Southern Stars performing their display. Photo: Morgan Fraser
    The annual Marching Otago Championships were held at the Edgar Centre in the weekend.

    A change in venue was needed due to the forecast of wind and rain. Teams performed to a top standard to an entertianed crowd, as they get ready to represent Otago and Southland at New Zealand champs held in Wellington on the 13th and 14th of March.

    Awards as follows:

    Senior Grade (Open)
    1st Technical and (Trophy & Medals) Blue Jay (Southland)

    U13 GRADE – (Open, all Southland)
    1st Technical (Trophy & Medals) Hokonui
    2nd Technical (Medals) Southern Stars
    3rd Technical (Medals) Blue Jay
    1stt Display (Trophy & Medals) Southern Stars
    2nd Display (Medals) Hokonui
    3rd Display (Medals) Atuitui Mati

    U18 Grade - (Closed)
    1st Technical (Trophy & Medals) Onyx Militaires
    1st Display (Trophy & Medals) Onyx Militaires
    Champion Technical Coaches (Trophy) Shona & Michelle French
    Champion Display Coaches (Trophy) Shona & Michelle French

    U18 Grade – (Open)
    1st Technical (Trophy & Medals) Hokonui (Southland)
    1st Display (Trophy & Medals) Onyx Militaires (Otago)

    MASTERS GRADE – (Closed)
    1st Technical (Trophy & Medals) Onyx Manawa
    1st Display (Trophy & Medals) Onyx Manawa
    Champion Technical Coaches Trudy Soper & Stacey Solomon
    Champion Display Coaches Trudy Soper & Stacey Solomon

    MARCHERS OF THE DAY
    Blue Jay Seniors: Sheree Hall

    Hokonui U13: Giselle Klea
    Royal Southern Stars U13: Frankie Harper-Cook
    Southern Stars U13: Monika Adamson
    Atuitui Mati U13: Mihiwai Neville
    Blue Jay U13: Ava Arthur

    Onyx Militaires U18: Cleo Racz
    Hokonui U18: Aleah Black
    Blue Jay U18: Shikyla Bower

    Onyx Manawa Masters: Tracey van Woerkom
    Chaos (OFC): Jacinta Burney
    Onyx Militaires (OFC): Otavia Magilvray
    Phoenix Introductory: Brooklyn Hall

    - Viki Kingsley-Holmes, assistant to Publicity Officer

