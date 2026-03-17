Dreams come true for Otago marching teams at NZ champs

The Marching New Zealand marching championships was held in Porirua on the 13th and 14th of March.

Over 30 teams took to the field to showcase their dazzling skills before an enthusiastic audience that filled the bleacher seats in the Te Rauparaha Arena.

While awards were won from all over the country, the teams representing Otago brought home prizes that they fought hard to win.

Onyx Militaires U18 (coaches Michelle and Shona French) achieved second champion Display. Coach Shona French said that “we are thrilled with the teams’ results. Each and every marcher of our team has worked incredibly hard over the season. We have accepted the challenges that comes with being in a team sport, and in the process, dreams have come true”.

Onyx Manawa Masters (coaches Trudy Soper and Stacey Solomon) received third Technical and third Champion Team. Coach Trudy Soper sad that “The team have worked extremely hard and came together as a unit to make this happen. They are absolutely stoked to reach their goal of a podium finish”.

The results are as follows:

Under 13 Grade

Champion Technical Drill Team – Hokonui (Southland)

2nd Technical Drill Team – Glennette (Wellington)

3rd Technical Drill Team – Southern Stars (Southland)

Champion Display Team – Southern Stars (Southland)

2nd Display Team – Glennette (Wellington)

3rd Display Team – Hokonui (Southland)

Champion Under 13 Team – Hokonui (Southland)

Coaches Levana McDonald & Aaliyah Bartlett

2nd Champion Under 13 Team – Glennette (Wellington)

Coaches Michelle & Aimee Burton

3rd Champion Under 13 Team – Southern Stars (Southland)

Coaches Mel Canning & Jess King

Under 18 Grade

Champion Technical Drill Team – Eclipse (Canterbury)

2nd Technical Drill Team – Buckingham Guards (Hawkes Bay)

3rd Technical Drill Team – Hokonui (Southland)

Champion Display Team – Eclipse (Canterbury)

2nd Display Team – Onyx Militaires (Otago)

3rd Display Team – Buckingham Guards (Hawkes Bay)

Champion Under 18 Team – Eclipse (Canterbury)

Coach Tracey Webley

2nd Champion Under 18 Team – Buckingham Guards (Hawkes Bay)

Coaches Chelsea Creswell & Stacey Sime

3rd Champion Under 18 Team – Hokonui (Southland)

Coaches Levana McDonald & Emma Gray

Senior Grade

Champion Technical Drill Team – SWIS (Wellington)

2nd Technical Drill Team – Eclipse (Canterbury)

3rd Technical Drill Team – Skellerup Militaire Guards (Canterbury)

Champion Display Team – SWIS (Wellington)

2nd Display Team – Eclipse (Canterbury)

3rd Display Team – Empire (Canterbury)

Champion Senior Team – SWIS (Wellington)

Coach Ema Wihape Solia

2nd Champion Senior Team – Eclipse (Canterbury)

Coach Tineke Carter

3rd Champion Senior Team – Empire (Canterbury)

Coaches Ally Lamb & Annette Gyde

Masters Grade

Champion Technical Drill Team – Pioneers of Canterbury (Canterbury)

2nd Technical Drill Team – Bandolier (Wellington)

3rd Technical Drill Team – Onyx Manawa (Otago)

Champion Display Team – Bandolier (Wellington)

2nd Display Team – Royal Empire Guards (Canterbury)

3rd Display Team – Pioneers of Canterbury (Canterbury)

Champion Masters Team – Bandolier (Wellington)

Coach Wendy Laplin

2nd Champion Masters Team – Pioneers of Canterbury (Canterbury)

Coaches Sirita Prior & Noelene Kitto

3rd Champion Masters Team – Onyx Manawa (Otago)

Coaches Stacey Solomon & Trudy Soper

Marching New Zealand thanked the Marching Wellington organisers and volunteers who worked tirelessly to deliver a fantastic championship event, and to all teams, coaches, judges and supporters who made the weekend such a great celebration of marching.

Pic 2: Onyx Manawa, awards.

Pic 3: Onyx U18, Display phase.

Pic 4: Onyx U18, awards.

Viki Kingsley-Holmes, assistant to Publicity Officer. Photos by Morgan Fraser.