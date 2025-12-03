Waiting for Santa's arrival

Hazel Scoullar (4) and Mirana Hobman (4), lollipops in hand waiting for the big guy in red's magical arrival.

Dunedin was buzzing with excitement down George Street on Sunday. The pipes, cheer leaders, dance squads, Madagascar, cheeky seals and Chinese dragons, bubble blowing fairies lit up the streets with a spectacle of joy and Christmas cheer.

Mirana had her Christmas wish list ready for Santa's helpers to pass on her letter of her biggest wish for Christmas day.

- Amber Hobman