Kapa Haka celebration brings our community together

Anderson Park in Cromwell was the venue for Te Kāhui Ako te Awanui’s Kapa Haka Picnic in the Park.

Tamariki from Cromwell’s seven preschools, two primary schools and college came together to perform waiata and haka for a large crowd of supportive whānau on Tuesday, November 4.

An annual event, the numbers participating in this celebration of Kapa Haka has grown to such a degree over recent years that the Kāhui Ako decided to host the celebration outdoors for the first time this year.

The community showed its support of this decision, and an estimated 1000 people turned up with their picnic rugs to participate in this celebration of Kapa Haka.

A community grant from Contact Energy, and the generous support of the Lyons Club and Main Freight in lending their BBQ equipment for the event, complemented proceedings with a free sausage sausage sizzle.

Teams of teachers, school support staff and parent volunteers worked hard in the background, the weather came to the party, and the tamariki and rangitahi impressed the audience with their vibrant performances.

MC, and Cromwell College Principal, Mason Stretch highlighted the role Kapa Haka has in bringing our community together.

He thanked the kaiako and kapa haka rangatira who work with our children to instill a passion for Kapa Haka, and the tamariki and rangatahi themselves, for sharing their talents and love for Kapa Haka with their community.

- Stephanie Dolphin