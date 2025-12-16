Otago marching team brings home bronze

Photo by Morgan Fraser.

Sunny Blenheim was the location for some dazzling marching displays last weekend.

It was the annual South Island Championships, Otago being represented by Onyx Militaires Under 18's and Onyx Manawa Masters.

Onyx U18s were placed third in the highly competitive display phase, thrilling the whole club.

Shona French, who coaches alongside daughter Michelle French, says that the "team dream they worked so hard for has become a reality.

It has inspired them so much and now they want more".

The masters team achieved third in the technical phase, and third South Island Champion team overall, coaches Stacey Solomon and Trudy Soper are "super proud" of the team.

- Viki Kingsley-Holmes